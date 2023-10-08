Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

