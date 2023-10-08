Firestone Capital Management Buys 4,829 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

