PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 27,862 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 2.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

