Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,778,000 after buying an additional 1,107,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,583,000 after buying an additional 141,059 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

