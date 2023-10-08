SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

