PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for 8.4% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ED opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

