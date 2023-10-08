iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 317.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $235.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.43. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

