Firestone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter.

PWB stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $628.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

