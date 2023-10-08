PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 13,659 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 765,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

