AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

