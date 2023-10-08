AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SLF opened at $48.42 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Sun Life Financial Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
