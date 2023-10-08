AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 16,750 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.42% of Conn’s worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

See Also

