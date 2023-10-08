Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Increased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 303,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

