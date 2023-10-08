4,000 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of United States Lime & Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

USLM stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $226.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.