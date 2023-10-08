AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $836,000 Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $226.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

