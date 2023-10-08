AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

