AM Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

