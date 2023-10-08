AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 8.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Synovus Financial worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,865 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 229,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,082. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

