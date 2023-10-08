Plancorp LLC Buys 40 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $288.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.36. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

