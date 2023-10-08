Plancorp LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

