Plancorp LLC Sells 10,788 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Energizer worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.96 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

