Plancorp LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

