Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.