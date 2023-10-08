Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 0.89% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

