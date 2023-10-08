Plancorp LLC Has $82.71 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $82,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

