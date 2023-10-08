Plancorp LLC Sells 26,342 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,861,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 12.8% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 2.77% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $236,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $687,000.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

