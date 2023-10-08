Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 633.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.37 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

