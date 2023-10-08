CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11,741.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after buying an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

CDW stock opened at $205.63 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

