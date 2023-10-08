Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.