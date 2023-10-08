Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

