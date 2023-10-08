Cypress Capital Group Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.