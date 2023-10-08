Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

