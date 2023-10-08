Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 379 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

