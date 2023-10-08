Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.