Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 337,913 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after purchasing an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 411,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

