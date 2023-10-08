Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

