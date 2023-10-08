Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

