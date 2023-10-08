Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,129,000 after buying an additional 107,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $56.03 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.