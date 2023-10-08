Waycross Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.