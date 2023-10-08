SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

