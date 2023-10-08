Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Trimmed by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

