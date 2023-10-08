Waycross Partners LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

