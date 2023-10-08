Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

