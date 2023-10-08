Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.