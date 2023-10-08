Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 453 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

