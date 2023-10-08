Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $836.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $814.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

