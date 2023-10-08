Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 989,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.