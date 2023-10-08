Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.