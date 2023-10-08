Founders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $236.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.