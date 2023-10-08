Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

